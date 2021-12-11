Annual Rockport Film Festival showcases International and Coastal Bend filmmakers

The event kicked off Thursday and will be going on until Sunday at the Movies Inc. Theatre in Aransas Pass.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Lights --camera-- action!

That's what you can expect if you are attending this year's Rockport Film Festival.

"It is 40 plus films over four days. We show everything from feature length documentaries to feature length narratives, shorts we got animations," Elena Rodriguez, director of the festival said.

Rodriguez said this weekend gives the community a chance to support independent films from across the world, including some made right here in our backyard.



"The films are from all over," she said. "There is a lot of Texas films, actually. This year we have a lot of films that were filmed in Corpus Christi and the Rockport area."



Rodriguez said they have already seen some of the best turnout, with ticket sales going back into enhancing the Rockport Center for the Arts.

"We do this, one, to celebrate independent film, and two, as a fundraiser for the many free humanitarian and cultural projects we have throughout the year in this area," said Rodriguez.

Sunday the tickets are free and they've got something for everyone to enjoy.

