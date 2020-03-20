ROCKPORT, Texas — The Rockport Police Department along with the Texas Attorney General's Office Child Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant related to possession of child pornography.

According to authorities, Mark Malone, the Girls Athletic Coordinator for Aransas County Independent School District and the Girl's Varsity Basketball Coach at Rockport-Fulton High School was apprehended Thursday morning.



Authorities say after they executed the search warrant, Malone was arrested for two counts of Possession of Child Pornography and was transported to the Aransas County Detention Center.

Investigators also searched his office and computer at Rockport-Fulton High School in coordination with ACISD Police and Administration.

According to authorities, there is no evidence that any students from the Rockport-Fulton area are victims of child pornography.



Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation which may take months before it is completed.

