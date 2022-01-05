Rockport-Fulton business owners prepare for a busy summer

With the high demand during peak season, comes more responsibility for businesses. The next two weeks are the best time to apply for summer jobs in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Summer is just around the corner, and with that brings vacations, tourism, and a lot of fun to the Coastal Bend.

The Rockport-Fulton area in particular sees a lot of traffic in its warmest months, and business owners have already begun to prepare for the waves of visitors they'll be receiving, especially now that most restrictions have been lifted.

"A lot of people, you know, they're tired of being at home. They want to escape to the coast, get out and enjoy the wind, the breeze, the sea air, the sea food. We feel like we're going to have a really good summer," said Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce President Diane Probst.

Treasure Islanders Manager Rebecca Vinson told 3NEWS, "To see all of the people out and about, past the pandemic, has been really exciting for us."

Treasure Islanders has been around since the 70s, so this summer's foot traffic will be no different than what they have become accustomed to over the years. "We have many clients and customers that have been coming here since they were little. They're now bringing their children by here, and sometimes it's their grandchildren they're bringing by now," said Vinson. "It's really exciting for Rockport to be growing."

Over at Paradise Keys, the hustle and bustle never stops as patrons grab a bite to eat after long days of shopping and activities, but the fun doesn't stop there.

"It's not just a dining experience here, it's an experience. So, I guess, in an amusement park type of way, people come here for that excitement. The ambiance is amazing, the food is, bar none, the best anywhere," said General Manager Steve Cuomo.

With that high demand during peak season, comes more responsibility, and Paradise Key is always looking to hire. Cuomo said, "As soon as school gets out, a lot of the young people want to have summer jobs, so they come. A lot of them are yearly, every year they come back and they see us. We have our big sign out on the freeway that says always hiring."

Speaking of hiring, the next two weeks are the best time to apply for summer jobs. "We reached 30 different companies, and they estimated over 100 jobs that are available here in our area," said Probst. "We're doing a QR code on windows of different businesses that directs people to a site where it lists all these jobs and who to contact."

If you're looking for a job in the Rockport-Fulton area, visit rockport-fulton.org and hover over the Chamber of Commerce tab, then click "Workers Needed - Summer 2022." The site also has all the information you need for events and tourism.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.