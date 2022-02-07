Rockport-Fulton celebrates a year of geocaching adventures

Geocaching is a real-world, outdoor treasure hunting game using GPS-enabled devices.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Rockport-Fulton celebrated a year of fun being a part of geocaching!

Those playing the game navigate to a specific set of GPS coordinates and then attempt to find the geocache hidden in a container at that location.

The best part is that participants get a chance to discover Aransas Pass' hidden treasures! While on the scavenger, hunt you could end up at some of Rockport's many venues, parks, and amenities.

President and CEO of Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce Diane Probst told 3NEWS visitors from all over the world have been clocked in Rockport. "We've clocked people from Germany, Canada, Finland, Switzerland, the UK, and then throughout Texas and the United States," she said.

This ultimate game of hide and seek boasts prizes that could get you hotel stays, meals, and even more geocaches for the most avid collectors.

If you would like to get in on the fun and participate in a geotour, visit Rockport-Fulton's website here.

