Rockport-Fulton gears up for influx of visitors over the Fourth of July weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rockport-Fulton is gearing up for a busy Fourth of July weekend, with an expected influx of thousands of visitors during the popular holiday.

Two months ago, 3News reported that the coastal area was working to fill a large number of staffing shortages.

Today, officials say a large number of those vacancies have been filled just in time for the summer and the crowds.

Tents are already going up at the fairgrounds for the Rockport Art Festival. The boat parade and fireworks show are set to draw in even more visitors.

At the already popular Paradise Key Dockside Bar and Grill, General Manager Steve Cuomo said that they've been ramping up their staff for the last two months to meet the need of the summer rush.

"This week is no different, going to be a crazy three day weekend so we are well prepared," Cuomo said.

While Cuomo is fully staffed for the impending holiday, other businesses in the coastal town aren't as fortunate. Diane Probst is with the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce. She has been on the front lines to help employers fill their staffing needs.

"We've been trying to get our employers to identify what jobs do they need, populate them to a spreadsheet and from there work with applicants," Probst said.

She said the Rockport-Fulton area is in a much better position now than the start of summer.

"We're down to probably about 15 positions to 30 jobs," Probst said.

She added, that teenagers being out for summer break helps, and those who decided to take on a second jobs. However, for positions that still need to be filled, the Goodwill location in Rockport is also stepping up to assist by teaming up with Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend to match up or connect applicants with an employer.

There will also be a job connections event July 5th through the 7th from 9 am-2 pm at the Goodwill/Workforce facility in Rockport.

