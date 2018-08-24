ROCKPORT, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) — Rockport-Fulton High School students are celebrating a new start to the school year and showing the world they are stronger than ever.

Students began school Wednesday morning after facing displacement in 2017. Hurricane Harvey left many school administrative buildings damaged.

Principal Scott Rogers shared he is proud of his students who have shown "resilience" and "growth" over the last year.

Saturday will mark the one year anniversary Hurricane Harvey made landfall in the Coastal Bend.

