Rockport-Fulton High School students put skills to the test in culinary contest

RFHS junior Saul Lopez said the competition helped him apply his already existing culinary skills.

ROCKPORT, Texas — Some students in Rockport-Fulton High School are putting their skills to the test and the results proved to be delicious.

Four young people from the school's culinary arts studies department won last week at the State's Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Culinary Contest (FCCLA).The contest measures skills, creativity, and innovation of students in the kitchen.

The students received scholarships to the Escoffier Culinary Academy. For most, learning and perfecting these techniques goes beyond the competition. RFHS junior Saul Lopez said the competition helped him apply his existing culinary skills.

“I work at a restaurant called Los Comales, and pretty much everything I learned here I transfer over there and try to make things better over there,” Lopez said.

The students will move on to the State competition in Dallas in April.

