Rockport-Fulton instructor brings JROTC program to greater heights

ROCKPORT, Texas — A program at Rockport-Fulton Highschool has been on a mission to serve those in need since 2018.

From Hurricane Harvey destruction to losing their instructor, the program there has been on a comeback mission. Under new leadership the program went from a course you check off for graduation, to a sense of family.

Cadets, Karina Garcia and Ashley Huffman are taking advantage of all the Navy Junior ROTC program has to offer.

"Confidence. My freshman year I was like very shy. So, my confidence has built up over the years," Garcia said.

According to Lt. Cmdr. Jose Sanchez, the program focuses on developing the students into productive members of society.

"We're paid to make them better adults and better citizens," Sanchez said.

Sanchez leads the program, and is devoted to the growth of the cadets he teaches. Starting with 42 cadets, that number has grown to about 100, with their hard work paying off in the long run.

"We're going to Navy nationals," Sanchez said.

He adds that in the end his passion turned into more than a job.

"After a long career in the military, 26 and a half years I mean, I really found my my thing you know, this is it," Sanchez said. "I wake up every morning happy coming to work and this is my thing."

