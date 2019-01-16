ROCKPORT, Texas — Rockport-Fulton High School broke ground Tuesday for what they are calling a new state-of-the-art gymnasium.

The gymnasium was made possible by a $1 million donation from Lowe's Home Improvement stores and popular television host Ellen Degeneres. Degeneres found out the school needed a new gym after a teacher wrote to her explaining the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Aransas County Independent School District Superintendent Joey Patek said the facility will be able to seat 1,000 fans. He also believes the new gym will boost morale for the students.

The gym is expected to be finished by September.