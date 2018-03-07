Five of the six Rockport-Fulton Little League teams brought home district championship titles in 2018. Not only did they defeat their opponents, but also the obstacles Hurricane Harvey put in their way.

"It was emotional to see so much damage and to see the kids equipment strewn across the park and the buildings falling," Sara Flaherty said.

According to Flaherty, after the damage done to the fields by Hurricane Harvey, they were determined to make things work. Volunteers helped clean up and the kids made the best with what they had.

"Dugout water was provided via a water hose all season. Temporary backstops were in place," Flaherty said.

Hurricane Harvey didn't just destroy where they played baseball or softball -- it devastated their homes. League Manager Ray Upham knew that and did what he could to help.

"Kids that were displaced and gone didn't get back until almost school started up, and we gave rides. We did what we had to do to get them to practice or whatever, and we're still doing it," Upham said.

To 11-year-old Hannah Burney, that determination to defy the odds is what helped the teams become district champs.

"It just motivated us more," Burney said.

Although Harvey was tough, it made Burney appreciate her team more.

"I feel like it brought us together a lot more because now we won't take our season for granted or anything," Burney said.

The next step is for teams to compete at sectionals to make it to state.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII