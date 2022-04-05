Rockport-Fulton looks to hire ahead of potentially busy summer

The Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce's Business to Worker Program is one way they plan to help with worker shortages.

ROCKPORT, Texas — Rockport-Fulton businesses are experiencing hiring challenges ahead of a highly-anticipated summer.

Charlotte Plummer's Seafare Restaurant has been looking for new hires since opening from COVID-19. The Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce came up with a solution, the Business to Worker Program. It features an interactive spreadsheet for businesses to list their open positions and how to apply.

“I’ve had to run my business at lower capacity at times because of not being able to find enough employees," said Craig Griffin, owner of Charlotte Plummer's. "It’s getting better now and with the Chamber helping out with the spreadsheet, hopefully it’ll just keep getting better and better.”

The spreadsheet allows local businesses like Griffin’s to list their needs in one place. It started a month ago and has since filled up with open positions from around the community since it started around a month ago. Chamber of Commerce CEO Diane Probst said many businesses are utilizing it.

“About 30 businesses populated that sheet," Probst said. "Extrapolating out to about 100 jobs available. And it’s a lot, but over the next two weeks we’re really trying to get the word out that we have jobs for these businesses.”

Probst said the clock is ticking to fill these positions. The online list includes part- and full-time positions.

“It’s so important for us to get these positions filled before the summer begins." Probst said. "We want everyone to be trained and ready because we feel like it’s going to be a fantastic summer.”

To prepare for that summer, Griffin normally has 80 employees between his three businesses. He has 20 positions open currently. If those are not filled, he said things will not run as smoothly when tourists arrive.

“We get up to capacity at all the hotels and the condos and lots and lots of people in town," Griffin said. "And, you know, they’re away from home and they want to relax, they want to have a nice meal and get out of the water and just have a great time. And we need the people to do that.”

