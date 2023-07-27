Rockport-Fulton paraprofessional arrested, charged with sexual assault to a child

She is currently being held in the Rockport Jail. Her bail has been set at $196,000.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Rockport-Fulton Middle School paraprofessional is in the Rockport Jail on Thursday after being arrested on charges of sexual assault to a child and improper relationship between an educator and a student.

Amy Elizabeth Cross also was fired from Rockport-Fulton ISD, according to a news release sent out by the district, after being arrested for criminal charges related to the underage student.

The student’s identity is not being released because of their age.

The release also states "The district will not tolerate this type of mistreatment of the students in our charge, we will be notifying the Texas Education Agency related to these charges."

Police reportedly were notified of the improper relationship a week ago after a community member reached out to Family Protective Services.



Rockport-Fulton ISD Interim Superintendent C.J. Lowery said all parents and staff have been made aware of the situation through electronic communication.

Cross is being held at the jail on a $196,000.

