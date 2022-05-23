Rockport-Fulton pushes through to prepare for Memorial Day weekend

According to Bonnie Carlisle, owner of The Coastal Mercantile, having a solid team can make all the difference in keeping a business afloat.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Memorial Day is slowly approaching and businesses in the Rockport-Fulton area are preparing for the large crowds.

Some businesses are fully staffed and are looking forward to heavier foot traffic this holiday weekend, while some may experience the difficulty of keeping up with the influx of visitors.

Diane Probst with the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce said making sure establishments are fully staffed is of upmost importance.

"With a big and small community all focused really on the tourism economy we're prepared," Probst said.

Supply chain shortages are still impacting small businesses across the Coastal Bend, along with the issue of making sure establishments have adequate staff.

"As far as the supply chain and the rising costs, we're just basically all dealing with that and having to deal with the struggles in that area," Probst said.

According to Bonnie Carlisle, owner of The Coastal Mercantile, having a solid team can make all the difference in keeping a business afloat.

"We have been very thankful that we've been able to assemble and keep a great team in place," Carlisle said. "But I certainly do feel for those who are finding those challenges."

Even though Carlisle is fully staffed, she is still feeling the impacts of the supply shortage when it comes to merchandise.

"We actually specialize in outdoor furniture and what used to be a couple of weeks turn around now is many weeks out which is frustrating for us because we want to be able to deliver timely for our buyers," Carlisle said.

Craig Griffin owns three businesses in the Fulton area, and said that finding workers to fill positions has put a strain on his business, making it hard for him to operate at full capacity.

"It's gone better than it's been, we're starting to get, you know, a few more employees here and there," Griffin said. "There's some key positions like the kitchen staff is tough, tough, tough."

Despite the challenges, Griffin is positive in his staff's ability to meet the tourism demand for the summer.

"I think we're gonna have a great summer. It's gonna be stressful and hard, but we're gonna get through it. We're going to entertain all our guests and they are going to have a great time," Griffin said.

