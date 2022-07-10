Rockport-Fulton Seafair seeks volunteers

The event needs about 200 volunteers working shifts for it to run smoothly.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rockport-Fulton Seafair is underway in Rockport with more than 108 vendors and a carnival. There's even a car show, live music, and a 10-team gumbo cook off.

While thousands are expected in the Seafair's 47th year, there are concerns about not having enough people to run the event.

"Since COVID, it's been harder to get volunteers to come out", said event chairman Karl Hattman.

The Seafair typically draws between 11,000-15,000 people every year. But with more than 10 volunteer spots still vacant, that means more stress for the ones already signed up.

"Every spot has a job, every little piece kind of makes the whole thing work, so when we're missing one someone else has to fill it and it just stresses everybody a little bit more than it should," Hattman said.

The event needs about 200 volunteers working shifts for it to run smoothly. The Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce said they need help at the ticket booth and other various roles.

"We would love to invite people to come out and volunteer. They can show up on the grounds at the volunteer trailer, we will put them to work, but it's fun work. So, come out and volunteer," said Beth Journeay, Interim CEO of the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce.

Hattman also said the cost of the event rose about 10% this year because of inflation. He said higher attendance will help offset those costs and more volunteers will make the weekend easier to run.

"Instead of wearing like seven hats, I'll be wearing 10, you know what I mean? You know, we will pull it together," Hattman said. "I think last year we ended up still a little bit short. We're a little bit shorter this year, but we always pull it through."

The Seafair will be open from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 and kids under 13 years old get in free.

