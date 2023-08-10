Rockport-Fulton Seafair wraps up 2023 weekend

The event is held to increase traffic to the area in-between its busy summer months before winter visitors return to Rockport-Fulton.

ROCKPORT, Texas — The Rockport-Fulton Seafair returned this weekend for its 48th year.

Event organizers said they saw a great turn-out due to the nice weather and bigger attractions.

The carnival rides were conveniently set up next to the market-shopping area, and parents were able to keep an eye on their kids while they enjoyed their shopping opportunity.

Karl Hattman, chairman of the Rockport-Fulton Seafair said that the event is meant to increase traffic to the area.

"The whole goal of the Seafair is to bring people here during a lull," he said.

We don't have winter visitors yet. Summer visitors have gone back home. So, this is kind of a good time for you to come on out it helps the community during the slow time of year."

The event benefits several organizations throughout the Rockport community.