Rockport-Fulton Seafair wraps up 2023 weekend

ROCKPORT, Texas — The Rockport-Fulton Seafair returned this weekend for its 48th year.
Event organizers said they saw a great turn-out due to the nice weather and bigger attractions.
The carnival rides were conveniently set up next to the market-shopping area, and parents were able to keep an eye on their kids while they enjoyed their shopping opportunity.
Karl Hattman, chairman of the Rockport-Fulton Seafair said that the event is meant to increase traffic to the area.
"The whole goal of the Seafair is to bring people here during a lull," he said.
We don't have winter visitors yet. Summer visitors have gone back home. So, this is kind of a good time for you to come on out it helps the community during the slow time of year."
The event benefits several organizations throughout the Rockport community.
This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Rockport Chamber of Commerce.