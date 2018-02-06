It was August of 2017 when the Rockport-Fulton area became the hardest-hit location when Hurricane Harvey came ashore.

Rockport-Fulton was a ground zero zone for Harvey and has been in recovery for the last nine months.

On Friday night more than 200 young men and women from Rockport-Fulton High School walked the state at their graduate.

The students faced and overcame many struggles after Harvey. The students learned that anything could happen in the real world.

One of the most important lessons the students learned was how their community could come together and rebuild their following Harvey.

Rockport-Fulton class of 2018 will use what they've experienced their senior year and put it towards any challenges they may face in the real world.

Congratulations to Rockport-Fulton High School class of 2018 from Kiii-TV.

