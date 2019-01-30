ROCKPORT, Texas — Some area high school girls are empowering others one bot at a time, and they have some great news.

Over the weekend, students from Rockport-Fulton High School's Pirate Robotics Team competed at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and secured a spot in the Regional Robotics Championship in New Braunfels, Texas.

The three teens, sophomores Laura Lee Dafft, Emma Jungman and Vrunda Patel, competed with a robot they built and despite a struggle to get their robot working at first, they still won.

The Regional Robotics Championship will be held March 1.