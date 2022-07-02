Rockport-Fulton train depot set to be turned into tourist attraction

Aransas County Judge Burt Mills said that the project will provide much needed development for the community.

ROCKPORT, Texas — A piece of history is being preserved in Rockport-Fulton as the old train depot is being renovated into a tourist attraction.

Before the railroads came to Rockport, the population of the town was just a little over 600 people. Once rail service opened up in 1888, it quickly grew to 2500 residents.

The railroad is also credited for turning the town into a tourist destination.

Passenger trains were popular until the 1950's once more people decided to travel by car or plane, but the Rockport railroad depot has withstood the test of time. It was built in 1888 and still stands in the same spot. The passenger train service dried up in the 1940s.

Warren Hassenger, Executive President of the Rockport Cultural Arts District, said he and other officials are trying to figure out what they're going to do with the old train depot. After a private owner donated it to the organization, there are some thoughts about turning it into an events center and even a museum.

"We will try and get it as back to original as we possibly can," Hassenger said.

Aransas County Judge Burt Mills said that the project will provide much needed development for the community.

"I'm excited because it's our first grant project getting off the ground and getting things going earlier," Mills said. "Things are gonna start rolling a little bit faster now that we started, it's really gonna be good for the whole community."

The county was awarded a little over $53 million by the general land office in Hurricane Harvey grant money. This grant to help turn the railroad depot into a real tourist attraction was for $1.2 million. Crews were busy preparing the site to put in a large parking lot which will also feature lighting and landscaping.

The old bell was donated by a local woman. It happened to come off of an old locomotive. Officials are hoping to collect more items like this,. while also raising more money for this project.

"We've got some work to do, but it's a work in progress it's going to get done," Mills said.

Mills believes it will be popular with tourists and will also serve as a reminder of a more simpler time.

