Rockport group sends holiday care packages to troops serving in combat zones

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "Home."

For many, it is a magical word, conjuring up memories of people you don't want to forget, and places you never want to leave.

For our men and women in uniform, those memories are often a lifeline.

Familiar things that sometimes seem distant, are brought into focus through thoughts of home, and that's part of what drives a group in Rockport to do what they do.

"I'm a veteran and I appreciate the troops being over there to help secure our freedom, and the least we can do is show them that we care," Zella Hunt said.

She is one of the volunteers who meet each week under the banner of "Coastal Bend Troop Support" to send care packages to those serving in combat zones.

Their mission is to provide a simple, consistent reminder that the people at home, haven't forgotten. Jimmie Kelly has been a part of this group for all of its 15 years, and 32,000 boxes later, she still views the job they do as critical.

"I hope it will make them feel that we do care about them and we do think about them," says Kelly, "and maybe it will take away a little stress of the very, very serious and important work they're doing." Each box is carefully packed, sealed, and then sent at a cost of about $19.

Typically, the boxes contain snacks, toiletries, and stationery, but in December, it's all about Christmas. By next week, they expect to have mailed between 200 and 300 boxes -- that, in spite of the fact that their fundraisers this year were canceled because of COVID-19. The contents are simple, but the boxes carry with them the gratitude of all who give to see that they continue.

Those who would like to learn more about this organization may do so by visiting their website: www.coastalbendtroopsupport.com.

You may also send donations to:

Coastal Bend Troop Support, Inc. PO Box 742 Rockport, TX 78381-0742

