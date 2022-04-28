Rockport Kite Festival set to take flight on Saturday

The festival will kick off on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rockport's annual Kite Festival is starting to take shape for the big Saturday event.

Vendors are setting up at the Rockport Festival Grounds off of Seabreeze. The event is free and open to the public.

Just like past years there will be "pro kite" flyers along with plenty of arts and crafts for the kids. The food truck will be out as well to serve residents with delicious food.

Another factor that has changed from previous years is that the City has taken over the operation.

"The Kite Festival is a wonderful event that happens here every year," said Diane Probst with the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce. "The Rockport Cultural Arts District used to do the festival but now the City of Rockport is doing it. They have a staff, they have a park screw you can come in and help so it's just a better fit for the city of Rockport."

The Kite Festival will kick off on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. The event ends at 5 p.m. sharp, though residents can still continue to fly their kite for as long as they want.

