Many of the Outdoor Painters Society artists are in Rockport Thursday for a significant competition that will benefit the Rockport Centers for the Arts.

John Caggiano is considered one of the best painters you'll see anywhere.

Caggiano has come down from Rockport, Mass to Rockport, Texas to see if he can come away with cash in the Plein Air Southwest Painting competition.

"Well I am hoping for a sale I am not sure at this time if I will use it as one of my competition paintings," Caggiano said.

52 artists from 19 states are in Rockport to try and collect on thousands of dollars in prize money for those who are judged to have created the top works of art.

The Outdoor Painters Society is putting on the event.

Caggiano set up his easel at the dry boat dock at paradise key to start the competition.

"One of the reasons I came here because I had never been to Rockport, Texas well here I am it's my business I travel thank you uncle sam it's a tax write-off what's not to like," Caggiano said.

Each artist gets to submit two paintings, and someone will be awarded best in the show and get $7,000 in cash and a full page ad in Southwest Art Magazine.

A portion of the sales of paintings will go towards helping the Rockport Center for the arts build it's new facility after Hurricane Harvey totaled the old building.

