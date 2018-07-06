The winners of a unique art contest in Rockport received recognition Thursday after their paintings were hung at the Rockport Center of the Arts.

53-artists from around the country joined the Plain Air Painting Association to compete for over $ 25,000, painting scenes from all over the Rockport and surround communities.

Organizers with the Arts Center said the competition gives the local artist a chance to see the Coastal Bend in a new light.

"Plainer painting is just painting out in the fresh air out on location, and we have such a scenic surrounding were we are that its a growing trend for us. and it's a great way to mix expert painters from around the country and infuse their skills and experiences into our local art scene," education director Karen Ernst said.

Some of the artist featured had only six hours to finish their painting to be judged for the display.

