x
Local News

Rockport PD ask for public's help in identifying possible armed, dangerous shooting suspect

Rockport PD's social media page said the subject is believed to be involved in a shooting that occurred earlier this evening in the 600 block of Hwy 35 S.

The Rockport Police Department are warning residents through their social media page of a possible armed and dangerous suspect believed to be connected to an earlier shooting in the 600 block of Hwy 35 S.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman pictured below, along with the vehicle.

For public safety, the Rockport Police Department wants to inform the community of a possibly armed and dangerous...

Posted by Rockport Police Department, Texas on Tuesday, April 11, 2023

This is an ongoing investigation. If residents have any information, they are encouraged to contact the Rockport Police Department at 361.790.1114.

