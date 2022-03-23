Rockport PD asking for public's help finding burglary suspects

ROCKPORT, Texas — The Rockport Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two burglary suspects.
The department posted to their Facebook page that the two people entered a home in Key Allegro in the afternoon hours of Feb. 28 and got away with several stolen items.
The man appears to have a cast/boot on his left foot and was walking with crutches, officials said. Both suspects left the area in a newer model Ford F-150.
If you have any information or would like to report this person please contact the Rockport Police Department at 361-790-1113, call Crime Stoppers at 361-729-TIPS (8477) or enter a tip online at www.p3tips.com.
