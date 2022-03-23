Rockport PD asking for public's help finding burglary suspects

The man appears to have a cast/boot on his left foot and was walking with crutches, officials said. Both suspects left the area in a newer model Ford F-150.

ROCKPORT, Texas — The Rockport Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two burglary suspects.

The department posted to their Facebook page that the two people entered a home in Key Allegro in the afternoon hours of Feb. 28 and got away with several stolen items.

Rockport Police Department would like your help identifying the subjects in the photos below. On Feb 28, 2022 between... Posted by Rockport Police Department, Texas on Monday, March 21, 2022

If you have any information or would like to report this person please contact the Rockport Police Department at 361-790-1113, call Crime Stoppers at 361-729-TIPS (8477) or enter a tip online at www.p3tips.com.

