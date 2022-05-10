Rockport police arrest man responsible for 19 car burglaries

Rockport police say they arrested a man for breaking into at least 19 vehicles and stealing six firearms.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rockport police say they have the man behind bars, responsible for 19 car burglaries, which included a theft of at least half a dozen weapons left in those cars by residents.

Police told 3NEWS they have Joseph Clinton Edwards in the Aransas County Detention Center charged with 19 counts of burglary of a motor vehicle.

Rockport police captain Nathan Anderson is asking gun owners to store their weapons inside their homes, instead of outside in their cars, after the series of gun thefts.

"All I ask, is that people be more cognizant of leaving firearms inside vehicles," Anderson said. "Guys like Mr. Edwards, they’re going to find it, and it may not be tonight, might not be tomorrow night, but they’re going to find that gun and they’re going to take that gun. Now your gun is going to be out on the streets.”

Joseph Clinton Edwards is now in the Aransas County Detention Center. Meanwhile, Thomas Avery Simmons is now in federal custody. Authorities say he bought the guns from Edwards in exchange for narcotics.

"His involvement in this investigation is more involved with the Drug Enforcement Administration. He happens to be the gentleman that was purchasing the firearms and supplying the illegal narcotics to Mr. Edwards," Anderson said.

Rockport police explained that they were able to get search warrants for the business and homes of Simmons. 3NEWS was told they found cocaine, heroin, and various other narcotics, plus a little over $100,000 in cash.

Anderson also tells 3NEWS that all of the firearms will be returned to their rightful owners.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.