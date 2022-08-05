Former Rockport Police Chief elected Mayor

Jayroe said that Rockport is growing, and that comes with growing pains, but he's excited to get started on expanding the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Rockport will soon have a new mayor taking office later this month, as current Mayor Patrick Rios reached term limits and wasn't able to run for re-election.

This weekend, voters in Rockport elected former Police Chief Tim Jayroe as the city's new mayor over Andrew Kane.

Jayroe's previous experience as a public servant was in the form of law enforcement. He had a 47-year career. 29 of those years were spent as an officer here in the Coastal Bend before retiring back in 2018 as Chief of Police in that community.

Jayroe said that Rockport is growing, and that comes with growing pains, but he's excited to get started on expanding the community.

"The main thing is that after 30 years with the city, I have seen the city grow in different ways. I've seen different mayors and councils do things in different ways, and have learned a lot from the mayors and the other folks that have been around," said Jayroe.

The Mayor-Elect is looking forward to working with other entities with the county and town of Fulton to solve common issues. The first plan he would like to implement is getting residents more involved in local government.

"I want to get more citizens involved in local government. At least to the point of having them show up in meetings to see what's going on, and express their opinions when they want to. I really look forward to that. It's something I think will benefit our city."

Mayor-Elect Jayroe said he's looking forward to helping the city along as it continues to grow in a way that residents and visitors will appreciate.

These votes remain unofficial until the City Council can certify the election results. Jayroe is expected to be sworn in on the 24th of this month.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.