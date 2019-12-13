ROCKPORT, Texas — The City of Rockport's Chief of Police has been chosen to serve on the board of the nationally known Caruth Police Institute, which works to find innovative solutions to the ever growing complexity of police work.

Chief Greg Stevens said the Institute was looking to add police chiefs from around the state to its advisory board, and since he was already familiar with many people connected to Caruth, he immediately signed on. Stevens said he will be one of many police and community leaders who will try and come up with solutions to issues facing police departments, like reducing police suicides and increasing the number of officers on the street.

Caruth is also partnering with the University of North Texas and the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute in an effort to try and find the best methods for officers to handle the growing problem of working with people who have mental issues.

"Often we face in day-to-day police work people that are in a mental health crisis, and we want to look at ways we can better address those issues," Stevens said.

Stevens feels that he and the other law enforcement experts will help to be able to ensure that the Institute will be able to provide the best training and guidance for police officers on issues like mental illness. He will be heading up to Dallas on Dec. 17 for the launch of this new effort to give officers the latest and best information when it comes to their training and even to the analysis of police department policies.

