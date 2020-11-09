Rockport Police Department delivers hurricane relief donations to Louisiana

The community of Rockport paid it forward to a small town East of Lake Charles after it was hit hard by Hurricane Laura.

ROCKPORT, Texas — The Rockport community paid it forward to a small town East of Lake Charles after it was hit hard by Hurricane Laura.

"After Harvey, we had so many people from all over the great state of Texas, really from all over the nation," Rockport Police Patrol Commander Larry Sinclair said. "And we thought, you know, this is a chance to pay those favors forward because we may never get to pay those people back, but we can pay it forward in their name."

Sinclair said Rockport is all too familiar with the devastation after a hurricane. That's why the department decided to get the community involved to help the people in Iowa, Louisiana.

It's a city so small that it's been tough for them to get back on their feet after Hurricane Laura blew through their area in August.

In the last few weeks, Rockport residents have dropped off donations at various collection sites to help.

Sinclair asked people to drop off the items they remembered they needed after Harvey.

"Cleaning supplies, tools, generators, chainsaws, fuel for the chainsaws, gas cans, extension chords, stuff to kill mold and insect repellent," Sinclair said.

On top of neighbor's donations, more than $15,000 worth of equipment was donated by Ace Hardware.

On Tuesday, September 8, Sinclair and other members of their department filled a 20-foot U Haul from top to bottom and took the six hour drive to Iowa to drop off the supplies at their police department.

"To be able to help those first responders, police officers and firefighters and paramedics there in that community. And then help them help their citizens in their community and distribute the supplies we brought," Sinclair said.