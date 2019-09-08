ROCKPORT, Texas — Rockport police arrested two suspects Thursday afters they located multiple controlled substances on the 200 block of North Verne Street.

Officer B. Cantu contacted 38-year-old Jeremy McQueen and 44-year-old and Joseph Bannister after he observed a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood.

According to police, Bannister was arrested for failure to identify as a fugitive from justice, and Cantu located an illegal substance on his person while searching him incident to his arrest. After finding the illegal substance, Cantu ordered McQueen out of the vehicle to conduct a probable cause search of the motor vehicle.

Police said McQueen initially refused to exit the car, then resisted being detained and attempted to flee the scene on foot. A short foot pursuit ensued, and Cantu was able to take McQueen into custody with the assistance of Officer C. Garrett.

After both suspects were in custody officers searched the vehicle and located methamphetamine, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, a firearm, a large quantity of money, and paraphernalia related to the use and distribution of controlled substances.

Both suspects were arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.

The investigation is currently ongoing with further charges pending.

