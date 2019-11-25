ROCKPORT, Texas — The Rockport Police Department needs your help to locate a reported missing person.

Billy Whitefield was last seen around midnight Nov. 24 at Cove Harbor Marina.

Whitefield is described to be a white male, approximately 5’ 10" tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has medium length blonde hair.

Whitefield was last seen wearing a long sleeve grey shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Rockport Police Department 361-729-1111.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: