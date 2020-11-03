ROCKPORT, Texas — Some Rockport residents have been calling the mayor and council members after someone contacted them over a possible scam concerning the coronavirus.

Police are now on the case.

Rockport police said someone is calling people around town using the fear of the coronavirus to possibly scam them, and they want to stop this before someone is actually duped.

Chief Greg Stevens is asking people to call in about any suspicious phone calls people receive about the coronavirus. Some residents have said they were told that city council ordered that people's homes were going to have their windows tinted and then they would be de-contaminated.

Another call involved packages being sent to their home.

"The city council had either instructed or ordered several packages from Amazon," Stevens said. "We don't really know what that means. If that was de-contamination supplies or what that was."

Police aren't sure exactly what's going on and what the scam might be, but they are zeroing in on a phone number they have.

"It was a 361 number, but those numbers are easy to spoof. We are following up on that," Stevens said. "We have a location for that number. We have the cellphone company from which that number came."

Right now the mystery caller is facing misdemeanor harassment charges, but if that number the caller used was spoofed, they may never be found. So the chief said people have to use common sense and remember not to give out any personal information or money. Instead, call police and they will take care of the matter.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: