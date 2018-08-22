Rockport (Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Some Rockport residents were certainly excited Wednesday morning to see Vice President Mike Pence in their hometown.

Residents said it's reassuring to know they still have the attention of federal officials. Residents were concerned the recovery help would fizzle out, but Pence's speech gave them just what they needed to push forward in returning Rockport to normal.

Pence reassured Rockport that they would rebuild.

"We haven't been forgotten, and I know they're gonna keep us in mind," Rockport resident Jo Fields said.

"I like what he said; challenging us, not only us but the nation to rebuild," Woodsboro resident Will Harris said.

Harvey victims were applauding Vice President Pence for taking the time to visit their town.

Resident David Jones said it's comforting to know they're still on the federal agenda.

"I thought it was, showed a great, great character of him to come out when the hurricane actually happened and actually come back and be a man of his word," Jones said.

Even though Pence's speech was inviting only Rockport natives like Janie Hernandez lined the street giving the Vice President a warm welcome.

"Especially from you know from vice president pence, and when Trump came too it shows that they really care," Hernandez said.

According to resident Betty Williams, when the hurricane hit then moved north, they were afraid the help wouldn't be sent to Rockport but seeing Pence means recovery efforts are still on the way.

" We almost felt like, 'but we're still here too' and so the cycles come back around," Williams said.

Although it was a quick stop for Pence residents said it's just what they needed to help them get through the recovery process.

"Rockport Strong and we are that's what we really are," Hernandez said.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII