ROCKPORT-FULTON (KIII News) — One year ago, residents in the Coastal Bend prepared for the worst; a category four hurricane, barreling towards land.

Residents in Rockport-Fulton recalled the scary moments when they watched the news and saw the powerful eye of Harvey reach land; a majority of them had evacuated without the certainty that they would have a home to come back to.

Yet, one year later, the people of Rockport and Fulton celebrated their strength and resilience during a downtown block party.

"There's a silver lining to everything!" exclaimed Jes Richardson.

Richardson and her family started Jes' Booty, an art shop which sells local artists' work made from Harvey debris. The family has managed to continue their business even though they lost nearly everything to the hurricane.

"Not a single one of our artisans including my family is in a home," Richardson said.

Still, the mother and wife remained optimistic while she watched over her booth at the Harvey block party.

There was also food and drinks available for attendees, including Chew Chew BBQ, run by Adrian Gutierrez. He too remembered watching the category four storm reach his hometown.

"It was devastating I thought I was gonna come home and have no house," Gutierrez said.

Throughout the night, residents celebrated how far they've come in just one year, while remembering the work that still needs to be done.

"We are unapologetically optimistic but we do need help."

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII