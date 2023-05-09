Rockport Volunteer Fire Department in need of more volunteers

Volunteer FD Chief Aaron Guerrero said there is no greater feeling than giving back to the community, but recruiting has been tough.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rockport Volunteer Fire Department is in need of new recruits as they work to continue serving the community.

Over the summer, 3NEWS reported how the Beeville Fire Department had seen one of the lowest number of volunteers in years. Its a trend happening across the United States.

Frances Garrity has been with the Rockport Volunteer Fire Department for the past 17 years and runs a local business, while still finding time for the department.

"We always need volunteers," she said. "I'm one of the main ones that always goes; I have my own business I can close down and leave, sometimes I can't."

Tuesday the department responded to multiple calls including a brush fire off 188 past the Port Bay bridge. It burned roughly 20 acres.

Garrity said that those who wish to volunteer don't necessarily have to just fight fires but can assist in other areas. Garrity, for example, helps rehabilitate overheated crew members at scenes.

"I have a lot of pride in helping these guys out," she said.

Larry Stockman is one of the newest members. He recently started volunteering back in March along with his daughter and son, meaning they do the life-saving work all for free.

"Being a volunteer fire department we don't know who we are going to get at what time, some of us have full time jobs some of us are at the retirement age where we can come out any time we want, but we definitely need staff that can do this throughout the clock on multiple incidents," he said.

Rockport Volunteer Fire Department Chief Aaron Guerrero said there is no greater feeling than giving back to the community, but recruiting has been tough.

"Everyday is a challenge for everybody. We are a tight knit family, that is why we need volunteers. We had ten people on that fire, but some days we have two maybe one, just depends on the day," he said.

Guerrero said the right candidate is someone who is passionate about serving their community, saying all they'll need is a little time and energy.

"Its a huge fulfillment go out there and make it better for someone," he said.

You must be 17 and older and live in Aransas County to apply to become a volunteer fire fighter.

No prior experience is necessary.

If you are interested you can reach out to the fire department at (361) 729-5392

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!