Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A Coastal Bend Church that is no stranger to dealing with natural disasters needs the publics help as they respond to flooding victims in Marble Falls, Texas.

More than a year after Hurricane Harvey, the Coastal Oaks Church in Rockport is gathering supplies to send to one of the hardest hit areas in Central Texas.

Currently, Marble Falls has seen more than 5-inches of rain in October and meteorologist expect more because of Hurricane Willa.

Volunteers will be leaving Thursday morning to combine with another group of volunteers and will be sending some of their equipment left over from Hurricane Harvey recovery.

"It's leftover Harvey stuff for us, but it can be used elsewhere so it will be hand tools, chainsaws, chainsaw supplies, loves masks. Things like that," associate pastor Andy Barlow said.

Residents have until 4 p.m. Wednesday to drop off any donations at the Coastal Oaks Church.

