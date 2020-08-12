Rockport woman arrested, facing multiple charges after running over 'Christmas at the Beach' display

Police say there was no evidence of intoxication and the total extent of damage is unknown at this time.

ROCKPORT, Texas — A Rockport woman is facing several charges after damaging the 'Christmas at the Beach' display.

According to Rockport Police on Monday, December 7 at 1:00 a.m. 37-year-old Somer Rachelle Nesloney crashed through the locked gate at Rockport Beach Park and knocked down the displays that were part of the “Christmas at the Beach” drive-through light celebration.

The event was sponsored by the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce and the Aransas County Navigation District.

Police arrested Nesloney, who was driving a Ford Expedition towing a trailer with a race car upon it. Police say there was no evidence of intoxication and the total extent of damage is unknown at this time.

“This was a first-time event for our community,” stated Chamber President Diane Probst. “We felt it was important to provide a unique and safe, family-oriented, holiday experience.

"We have checked with all the non-profit organizations about their individual displays. While they were saddened it happened, they’re doing everything they can to get what they can fixed today so that the event will continue as scheduled. After all, we’re Rockport Strong and known for our resiliency,” said Probst.

“Our United Way display, which took lots of hours of commitment, had. minor damage compared to others. I’m just in disbelief someone would do this,” said City Council Representative Andrea Hattman, who sits on the board of United Way.

Nesloney was charged with criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, and criminal mischief, a felony, and was booked into the Aransas County Detention Center.

