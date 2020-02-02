ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Rockport woman who was found murdered in Aransas Pass last week was honored by her friends and family on Saturday morning.

The Wishbone Lounge in Rockport hosted a benefit for 29-year-old Rebecca 'Becca' Maloney.

The benefit featured $10 barbecue plates, with all the sides. All proceeds from today's benefit will be going to funeral fees and Maloney's children.

Maloney was found dead inside of a toolbox on January 21st after a passerby made the gruesome discovery and alerted police.

Just a few days ago, 33-year-old Luis Garza Gonzalez was arrested and charged with her murder.

