ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) — For 15 years, 89-year-old Sheila Morgan has kept the same spot at Palm Harbor RV Park in Rockport. However, after Hurricane Harvey, Morgan's beloved trailer was destroyed and unlivable.

"My airstream just sort of exploded," she said.

Morgan, originally from Lubbock, spent most of her life traveling to Rockport with her family, including her son Norman Morgan. For the past months, Sheila was living in a house boat without air conditioning. After learning this, Norman took action.

"We thought this would be a great thing to bring to her," Norman Morgan said, pointing to a 1980's Avion trailer.

The trailer had been in the Morgan family for over two decades but since 2000, it was sitting in a dusty barn in Lubbock.

"When we pulled it out of the barn, it was covered in three inches of dirt, it's taken a lot of cleaning to get it to this point," he said.

Morgan, a hospital architect, is constantly on the road but somehow he managed to squeeze a three-week window into his busy schedule to revamp the trailer. Norman, along with other family members, cleaned the trailer inside and out in addition repairing appliances. They also replaced the brakes and tires.

When all was said and done, Norman drove the trailer to his home in Grandbury, picked up his son and made the five-hour trek to Rockport, to surprise his mom.

"We drove down and told her we're gonna pick her up for lunch, when she drove up she was in shock," he recalled.

Sheila had no idea that her son renovated the old trailer.

"What a surprise when they said meet us at Palm Harbor and I saw this at the back and I thought that can't be mine!" Sheila explained.

Now, Sheila can stay on the beloved piece of land in Rockport. She said it holds fond memories of vacations and her late husband.

"Rockport is everything to me, when I think of paradise and fun," she said.

"We love our mom!" Norman added.

Sheila plans on staying in her new trailer for years to come. She said this is the first time in months that she's had air conditioning and a bath tub and added, it's the greatest gift she's ever received.

