Rockport (KIII News) — Citizens of Rockport gathered Tuesday night at a public meeting to give input on a new Center for the Arts building.

The $8.8 million project has been in the works since before Hurricane Harvey and is still in its beginning stages.

Tuesday's presentation discussed asking for a $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration.

A big concern from the public was if the current building would be demolished.

"I've been a visitor here for like 20 years before we moved here and decided to stay and we love that building once everybody knows that's going to be preserved," resident Joellen Simmons said.

The Center for the Arts has received several grants including a half a million dollar grant from the Rebuild Texas fund, and another half a million from Still Water Foundation but they are still fundraising.

The new center would include an art gallery, lecture, conference, performance and education spaces that would take up 21,000 square feet. The center will embody everything the community stands for in Rockport.

"Continuation of our visual arts program, strengthening our arts education programs and continuing fundraising through our major events every year so that we can provide free services to our communities," said Luis Puron, Executive Director of Rockport Center for the Arts.

The new center would be located at 106 South Austin and 204 South Austin Street.

According to Puron, the next step is to conclude their fundraising campaign, finish off their grant applications and hopefully arrive at a phase where they can begin a design process.

Most of the residents at Tuesday night's meeting were excited to see the future of the center and hope that it will bring a boost to their economy and over-all look of downtown.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII