ROCKPORT, Texas — There's a unique program operating out of Rockport-Fulton High School that allows young women to get a prom dress for free.

Five women have stepped up as Rockport's Fairy Godmothers, and their mission is to make sure that any young woman who needs a dress for homecoming or prom can get one for free.

"We get the donations. We put them out on display. They're all any size and color, and the young lady comes in and says, 'I wear a size 8, and I'd like to wear a purple dress.' Either myself or any of my Godmothers that are here, we walk them to the area, and we go from there," founder Teresa Hunter said.

The Fairy Godmothers are hoping to get the word out about what they have to offer.

"We're able to help girls from Rockport, Aransas, Ingleside, Port Aransas, even as far as Dallas," Hunter said. "Some girls have come from Dallas."

Hunter said she started the organization many years ago and hasn't looked back. They not only have prom dresses, but the shoes and jewelry to go with them.

"I think it's actually pretty wonderful and a lot of the girls didn't know about it. Once they did, they were like, 'Wow, I want to come back.' Like, this is amazing. Like I should do this every year. It makes us girls feel like princesses, I guess, and it makes us smile," student Lydia Zavala said.

If you would like to know more about Rockport's Fairy Godmothers visit their Facebook page here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: