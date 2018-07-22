ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) — Despite the heat, many gathered in Rockport Saturday for the 2018 Texas Star Tri & 5K Fun Run.

This was the first time the event has ever been held and it had a great turnout with over 180 participants.

The city of Rockport sponsored the event and provided officers for safety on the courses and the community pool for the swimming portion of the race.

The U.S. Army Recruit Office also brought in over 50 racers who dominated the run route.

One senior from Rockport-Fulton High School, Carlee McCoy, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the event.

Ashlyn Curry, a Rockport native and the organizer of the event, said she decided to hold the event as a way to give back to Rockport.

All the money that was raised was given to the city.

Curry said everyone enjoyed the race and had a great time bringing the tourism back to Rockport.

