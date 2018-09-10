Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi city officials say a road improvement project on the south side will help keep drivers save. The Rodd Field Road expansion will widen part of the roadway between Yorktown and Saratoga Boulevards.

And residents like Mike Sandidge say it's an improvement that is much needed. "It's probably about time, It's been an old road. It's been here a long time. It was farmland when I grew up here. Now it's all houses."

The bond 2014 prop two project will widen the stretch of Rodd Field Road between Saratoga and Yorktown Boulevard from two to four lanes. With upgrades to traffic signals to help slow down drivers and better control traffic. The project will also include a T-intersection at the end of Rodd Field and Yorktown to replace the curve.

The project is expected to take over two years to complete. Construction will start at the end of October.

