Two more days left to enjoy Rodeo Corpus Christi at Buc Days 2022

Mutton bustin’, bull riding, barrel racing and so much more will be happening inside the American Bank Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Buc Days 2022 is coming to a close with only two days left! There's a lot to enjoy including Rodeo Corpus Christi.

Mutton bustin’, bull riding, barrel racing and so much more will be happening inside the American Bank Center.

Friday and Saturday are set to be big nights for competitors.

“Tonight, I think is gonna be a sell out, tomorrow night I know is a sell out,” said Bobby Mote WCRA President. “The fans can expect an outstanding show, great competition, fast pace.”

There will be nine athletes in each discipline and each one has qualified through WCRA qualifying platform.

Mote is a former four time world champion and now works in rodeo.

“We created a platform that allows anybody from somebody who was like 'I was a world champion full time pro' to an up-and-coming rising star the opportunity to come and ride at a great rodeo like Rodeo Corpus Christi,” said Mote.

Following the rodeo Friday night Clay Walker will take the stage and Saturday night Randy Rogers. Saturday night is also when the champions will be crowned at the rodeo.