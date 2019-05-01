Corpus Christi — The winter months are known to be the most crucial for blood donations because this time of year donations are usually down. The Coastal Bend Blood Center is hosting the second annual "Find the hero in you" Blood Drive.

It'll be going on right near our studios at Cavender's Boot City Saturday morning. Michelle Mathis joined us on 3 News First Edition with all the details.

It's happening this morning from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Cavender's Boot City. If you show up, you can enter into a drawing for prizes.

Those include a Yeti cooler, and a $100 Harley Davidson gift card.

