There was bumper-to-bumper traffic along SPID Wednesday morning as Corpus Christi police responded to a rollover accident near the Everhart intersection.

The crash happened along the frontage road of SPID. Traffic was backed up as crews worked to clear the scene.

There has been no word on the condition of the driver or the passengers.

