Man identified after fatal roll over accident in Duval County

DUVAL COUNTY, Texas — The Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash in Duval County that left a man dead. It happened around 8:45 Monday morning.
A preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling west on FM 2295 and veered off the road, overturning multiple times before hitting a game fence and stopping at the bottom of a pit.
According to DPS, the driver was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the truck. 65 year-old Roberto Villarreal-Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.
