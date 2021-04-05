Man identified after fatal roll over accident in Duval County

65 year-old Roberto Villarreal-Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.

DUVAL COUNTY, Texas — The Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash in Duval County that left a man dead. It happened around 8:45 Monday morning.

A preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling west on FM 2295 and veered off the road, overturning multiple times before hitting a game fence and stopping at the bottom of a pit.

According to DPS, the driver was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the truck. 65 year-old Roberto Villarreal-Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.

