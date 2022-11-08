Rollover accident in front of Moore Plaza shuts down SPID; freeway traffic down to one lane

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A rollover accident in the 5300 block of SPID has closed eastbound lanes Tuesday.
The Staples Street ramp onto the highway is also being closed, and traffic flow on the highway in that area has been taken down to one lane.
Drivers in that area are asked to find another route to their destination.
Corpus Christi Police Department officials said these changes are effective until further notice.
This is a developing story. 3NEWS will have more information as it becomes available.