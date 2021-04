Nueces County Precinct Five Deputy Constables responded to a rollover accident Sunday afternoon. Here's what we know right now.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Precinct Five Deputy Constables responded to a rollover accident on FM 624 1 mile east of FM 666 Sunday afternoon.

According to Precinct Five Constables passengers were transported to hospital. The roadway remains open. Constables ask drivers to slow down and drive with caution.

