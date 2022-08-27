First responders work rollover crash in Rockport

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of Bypass 35.

ROCKPORT, Texas — First responders in Rockport worked a rollover crash this afternoon. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of Bypass 35.

Everyone in the car got out safely and when police arrived, the occupants were getting medical attention from EMS crews at the scene.

Traffic was slowed in the area for awhile but is back to normal after crews cleaned up the wreckage.

There is no word on the condition of those involved in the crash.

