Troopers arrived just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday after a driver clipped a telephone pole and flipped.

Emergency crews were forced to cut the man out of his car. Investigators say he was speeding at the time of the accident. He was rushed to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, an update on his condition was unknown.

